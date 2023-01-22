Big banks and IMF's plan to end money in order to end humanity

Uploaded for pacsteam.org





The first main part of this film is a clip taken from a news report called "The Big Banks and the IMF Plan on Stealing Your Money" and then the movie "The Money Masters" from 1996 as DVD rip for best quality





THE MONEY MASTERS is a 3 1/2 hour non-fiction, historical documentary that traces the origins of the political power structure. The modern political power structure has its roots in the hidden manipulation and accumulation of gold and other forms of money. The development offractional reserve banking practices in the 17th century brought to a cunning sophistication the secret techniques initially used by goldsmiths fraudulently to accumulate wealth. With the formation of the privately-owned Bank of England in 1694, the yoke of economic slavery to a privately-owned “central” bank was first forced upon the backs of an entire nation, not removed but only made heavier with the passing of the three centuries to our day. Nation after nation has fallen prey to this cabal of international central bankers.





Website: themoneymasters.com





PLEASE SHARE





---



