Rampant Unbelief & The Consequences Thereof (7-28-2021)

In this episode of the Innocence Redeemed Podcast, I will be talking about unbelief and the consequences per the Word that will present themselves for those who do not repent and turn to the Lord. In this episode you will learn about how Jesus was mocked and scoffed at and was a victim of unbelief up until the very moment He was crucified and how it was the unbelief of who He was that led to His betrayal and persecution. You will learn how in the same way, many true Christians will be treated the same in the season upon us. You will learn about what happens to the unbelievers as foretold by the prophet Jeremiah, who will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven as described in the Word, and lastly, you will learn what the Lord requires of His people to be saved from these coming judgements reserved for the unbelieving.Verses referenced in this podcast can be found here:Follow the Innocence Redeemed Podcast here: