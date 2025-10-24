What's New about the New Apostolic Reformation? with Chris Quintana (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/whats-new-about-new-apostolic-reformation-chris-quintana-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
We’re dealing with New Apostolic Reformation, and my guest has been Chris Quintana, and Chris is the pastor of Calvary Chapel Cypress, which is located in Orange County, as I mentioned, and Chris has been featured in the video series Wide Is the Gate, which is an apologetic documentary that deals with trends in the church that have undermined the biblical faith and have drawn many Christians away from the Word of God. So, Chris, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Chris: Well, thank you, Tom. It’s great to be back!
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall