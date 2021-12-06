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7 SIGNS YOU ARE AWAKENING - Ms Jo
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32 views • December 06, 2021
This is Ms Jo, my good friend and spiritual adviser. .. Every creature worth his bowl of morning porridge needs a spiritual life coach to help keep ones priorities straight and focused.
Jo is an empath, psychic intuitive, lightworker, energy healer, spiritual life coach, tarot reader, intuitive primitive artist…..and genuine all ‘round hoot.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Jo wisdom and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
Jo is an empath, psychic intuitive, lightworker, energy healer, spiritual life coach, tarot reader, intuitive primitive artist…..and genuine all ‘round hoot.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Jo wisdom and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
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