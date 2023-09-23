Southern Border Invasion, More Jabs, D'Souza's New Film: Police State...It's Getting Late Early!

End Time News Report 9.22





HISTORIC BUT NON-BINDING DECLARATION ON PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/world-leaders-agree-to-historic-but-non-binding-declaration-on-pandemic-preparedness-and-response/





LEADERS: U.S. MAY BE MORE APPROPRIATE TO LEAD PANDEMIC RESPONSE THAN W.H.O.

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/leaders-suggest-un-may-be-more-appropriate-to-lead-pandemic-response-than-who/





D'SOUZA'S 'POLICE STATE' FILM TO BE RELEASED IN OCTOBER

https://www.independentsentinel.com/dinesh-dsouzas-police-state-film-to-be-released-in-october/





TEXAS GOVERNOR DECLARES INVASION AT SOUTHERN BORDER

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-gov-greg-abbott-declares-invasion-at-southern-border/ar-AA1h1wbe





TRUMP CALLS HEARTBEAT LAW PROTECTING UNBORN A 'TERRIBLE MISTAKE'

https://www.lifenews.com/2023/09/18/trump-calls-heartbeat-law-protecting-babies-from-abortions-a-terrible-mistake/





BRICS CONTROLS 80% OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION

https://www.theworldmonitor.com/brics-controls-80-of-global-oil-production/





GLOBALIST POPE FRANCIS JOINS FORCES WITH CLINTONS, YELLEN AND WHITNER

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/globalist-pope-francis-joins-forces-clintons-yellen-whitmer/





BIDEN INSTALLS ANTI-2ND AMENDMENT ACTIVISTS IN WHITE HOUSE

https://www.wnd.com/2023/09/biden-install-anti-2nd-amendment-activists-white-house-report/





