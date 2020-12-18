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Update from Jan: Crazy 2020 gets crazier: Collapse everywhere from SA to Germany & USA.
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14 views • December 18, 2020
I touch on many updates, from the USA, South Africa, Germany and the general state of things in the Western world at the end of this utterly insane year of 2020.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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