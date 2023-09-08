Save souls and fight for it!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





The Almighty LORD will also punish those who did not want to know and obey God because they had heard the gospel but did nothing about it, or with what the kadosh, holy Prophets of God have shared worldwide in the end of days: the messages from God.





You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com











Published on September 7, 2023 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





The Almighty LORD will also punish those who did not want to know and obey God because they had heard the gospel but did nothing about it, or with what the kadosh, holy Prophets of God have shared worldwide in the end of days: the messages from God.





Published on September 7, 2023 by ocgng

Please share and do not change ©