Alan Watt - Individuality VS Group Think

"Unless people get out of the group-think mentality, they're doomed. This is a war to end the individual. It's only the individual down through the ages that's stopped or waylaid or diverted anything. Groups are loved by the elite at the top. It's much easier to control a million people in a group as long as you put in the leader who gives the rest their thoughts and their opinions. Just a mini-version of government. The war is to destroy individuality."

"I've had people in the past say, "oh how do we save the people?" The people you must understand are choosing even if they don't understand all of the nitty-gritty details of what's been happening. They're choosing all through their lives as to where they want to be. What they accept. What they don't mind. What they don't mind is happening to other people. They're choosing. You can have the most ignorant person with regards to facts or what's happening but their choosing their whole lives long. That's the big group you see who choose all the same things and if you even had the power as an individual to change the world then you would be imposing your will upon them. You'd be the next tyrant and control freak."

Taken from Cutting Through the Matrix with Alan Watt Podcast, July 25, 2007, Alan Watt - Blurb "Chertoff's CREATE-ORS of Chaos, Paranoia and Control"

🔗 All Credit To -AWO ASTRALWORKZ-: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xbzNXYo0i8

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