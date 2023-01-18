Create New Account
Oh SH*T, Something BIG Is Happening At Davos As WEF Blocks The Media | Redacted With Clayton Morris
Vigilent Citizen
Published 20 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Redacted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-boSpxmNUw&ab_channel=Redacted

17 Jan 2023 


Unelected global leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland this week to discuss how to control and create the world around us. Great! What will they be talking about? Well, brain transparency for one. Sounds a lot like mind control, doesn't it? And what about a new world order? No, the term for that is re-globalization. And pandemics? Oh yes, they think that they can do a vaccine in 100 days. What do you think about these topics? Is this appropriate skepticism or paranoia?

new world orderswitzerlanddavoswefglobal leadersre globalization

