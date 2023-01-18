Oh SH*T, Something BIG Is Happening At Davos As WEF Blocks The Media | Redacted With Clayton Morris

MIRRORED from Redacted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-boSpxmNUw&ab_channel=Redacted
17 Jan 2023
Unelected global leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland this week to discuss how to control and create the world around us. Great! What will they be talking about? Well, brain transparency for one. Sounds a lot like mind control, doesn't it? And what about a new world order? No, the term for that is re-globalization. And pandemics? Oh yes, they think that they can do a vaccine in 100 days. What do you think about these topics? Is this appropriate skepticism or paranoia?
