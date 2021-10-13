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COVID Expert Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘We’re in the Middle of a Major Biological Catastrophe’
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91 views • October 13, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/were-middle-major-biological-catastrophe-covid-expert-dr-peter-mccullough/5757987
Recap: Old but good to watch this video again and share
In a recent lecture, Dr. Peter McCullough presented alarming data related to COVID vaccines, the fraud of national health authorities, the ‘Therapeutic Nihilism’ being exercised in hospitals, and the urgent necessity of active resistance.
Prominent physician Dr. Peter McCullough recently provided a well-documented lecture on the “catastrophe” of COVID-19 “gene-transfer” vaccines, the “loaded weapon” of the spike protein they produce, and the high effectiveness early treatments.
He also detailed the malfeasance, fraud, and conflicts-of-interest committed by U.S. medical officials.
Recap: Old but good to watch this video again and share
In a recent lecture, Dr. Peter McCullough presented alarming data related to COVID vaccines, the fraud of national health authorities, the ‘Therapeutic Nihilism’ being exercised in hospitals, and the urgent necessity of active resistance.
Prominent physician Dr. Peter McCullough recently provided a well-documented lecture on the “catastrophe” of COVID-19 “gene-transfer” vaccines, the “loaded weapon” of the spike protein they produce, and the high effectiveness early treatments.
He also detailed the malfeasance, fraud, and conflicts-of-interest committed by U.S. medical officials.
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