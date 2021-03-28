THE CALLING WHO ARE WE

Who are we; this is the most asked question, and this question cannot be answered through religion for it is not taught who are you, it is hidden in some of the texts but not spoken about, to speak about it will change the direction of all the followers.Thoughts and how you feel in the emotion is the creating of you, it is not you-you physically it is the other you the inner energised consciousness of you, to understand this is the major hurdle to all of life.