Urban Fruit Gardening: Easy & Native Choices 🌳🍒
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
13 views • 9 months ago

🔍 Looking to grow your own fruits in the city? Here are some easy options:

🎶 https://ln.run/l4tAp

🍒 Cherries - simple and rewarding!

🍓 Service Berries - native trees that take care of themselves, producing delicious, blueberry-like fruits.

🌳 Pawpaw Trees - another native gem in North America, perfect for low-maintenance gardening.

Discover more tips on urban fruit gardening from Susan Poizner, an urban orchardist and the founder of Orchard People, in our latest episode! 🍇

🎙️ Want to listen to the full episode? Click the link in the bio or the description above.

Keywords
sustainablelivingurbangardeningpodcastepisodefruittreesnativeplants
