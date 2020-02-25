© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Expects It To Be Severe In USA*What Is Deagel.Com Telling US?*Financial Collapse?*FEMA Drill*
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • February 25, 2020
Distance Healing-Spiritual & Wellness Coaching-Tarot Readings-Vedic Astology & Biofield Tuning All Available! Email To Schedule Appointment [email protected]
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPkZZkU6jvg
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/senate-to-receive-classified-coronavirus-briefing-tuesday-as-trump-admin-to-ask-for-emergency-funding/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/25/cdc-outlines-what-closing-schools-businesses-would-look-like-in-us-pandemic.html
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/25/cdc-expects-community-spread-of-coronavirus-as-top-official-warns-disruptions-could-be-severe/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/25/health/coronavirus-pandemic-frieden/index.html
https://m.cnn.com/en/article/h_58a25c469fd44e03698dcb823a90186d
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/coronavirus-altra-giornata-di-passione-attesa-per-i-bollettini-dagli-ospedali_15285766-202002a.shtml?refresh_cens
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/coronavirus-altra-giornata-di-passione-attesa-per-i-bollettini-dagli-ospedali_15285766-202002a.shtml?refresh_cens
https://www.twistedtruth.net/featured/fema-to-hold-mass-casualty-drill/
https://twitter.com/Helenhs
https://twitter.com/darkcityfm
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson
https://twitter.com/CoronaAlarm
https://twitter.com/StateDept
https://twitter.com/AmichaiStein1/status/1232294751325605888
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/we-cant-stop-japan-rolls-out-new-harm-reduction-policy-aimed-limiting-virus-related
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/south-korean-crisis-response-coordinator-commits-suicide-cases-near-1000-live-updates
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/store-shelves-empty-virus-spread-sparks-panic-buying-across-italy
file:///C:/Users/salat/Downloads/Novel-Coronavirus-Product-List_021420.pdf
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nomura-investors-are-finally-considering-previously-unthinkable-scenario
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/survivor-of-1918-flu-epidemic-tells-what-it-was-like-then-it-will-be-worse-now
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.24.20027375v1
https://twitter.com/ASBreakingNews
https://www.whio.com/news/local/coronavirus-person-ohio-being-monitored-odh-for-virus/7XE3HpYWyZSvqkA3oCP8LM/
https://twitter.com/ntv_EIL/status/1232394825409978370
https://twitter.com/EmirYildizdan/status/1138545686100815873
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/21/only-three-us-states-can-test-for-coronavirus-says-public-lab-group.html
https://www.savethemales.ca/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/it-begins-chinese-business-conditions-crash-most-record
https://www.intellihub.com/rockefeller-plan-details-government-takeover-through-pandemic-martial-law/
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/06/19/denver-airport-artwork-conspiracy/
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/wwii-casualties-by-country.html
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPkZZkU6jvg
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/senate-to-receive-classified-coronavirus-briefing-tuesday-as-trump-admin-to-ask-for-emergency-funding/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/25/cdc-outlines-what-closing-schools-businesses-would-look-like-in-us-pandemic.html
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/25/cdc-expects-community-spread-of-coronavirus-as-top-official-warns-disruptions-could-be-severe/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/25/health/coronavirus-pandemic-frieden/index.html
https://m.cnn.com/en/article/h_58a25c469fd44e03698dcb823a90186d
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/coronavirus-altra-giornata-di-passione-attesa-per-i-bollettini-dagli-ospedali_15285766-202002a.shtml?refresh_cens
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/coronavirus-altra-giornata-di-passione-attesa-per-i-bollettini-dagli-ospedali_15285766-202002a.shtml?refresh_cens
https://www.twistedtruth.net/featured/fema-to-hold-mass-casualty-drill/
https://twitter.com/Helenhs
https://twitter.com/darkcityfm
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson
https://twitter.com/CoronaAlarm
https://twitter.com/StateDept
https://twitter.com/AmichaiStein1/status/1232294751325605888
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/we-cant-stop-japan-rolls-out-new-harm-reduction-policy-aimed-limiting-virus-related
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/south-korean-crisis-response-coordinator-commits-suicide-cases-near-1000-live-updates
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/store-shelves-empty-virus-spread-sparks-panic-buying-across-italy
file:///C:/Users/salat/Downloads/Novel-Coronavirus-Product-List_021420.pdf
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nomura-investors-are-finally-considering-previously-unthinkable-scenario
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/survivor-of-1918-flu-epidemic-tells-what-it-was-like-then-it-will-be-worse-now
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.24.20027375v1
https://twitter.com/ASBreakingNews
https://www.whio.com/news/local/coronavirus-person-ohio-being-monitored-odh-for-virus/7XE3HpYWyZSvqkA3oCP8LM/
https://twitter.com/ntv_EIL/status/1232394825409978370
https://twitter.com/EmirYildizdan/status/1138545686100815873
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/21/only-three-us-states-can-test-for-coronavirus-says-public-lab-group.html
https://www.savethemales.ca/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/it-begins-chinese-business-conditions-crash-most-record
https://www.intellihub.com/rockefeller-plan-details-government-takeover-through-pandemic-martial-law/
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/06/19/denver-airport-artwork-conspiracy/
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/wwii-casualties-by-country.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.