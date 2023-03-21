Source: https://www.youtube.com/@TeslaCarWorld





From JSF: Elon Musk has developed a new type of solar cell that does not use silicon





Silicon is not the only photoelectric material, as it turns out the same materials used in the cheapest electronic capacitors are also photoelectric, though they produce only a tiny amount of power relative to silicon. However, Musk came up with a way to vapor deposit these materials so thin that light can pass through the layers, and with multiple layers the output is increased by 1000X, which makes the materials competitive with silicon at 1/10th the cost.





Elon Musk Revealed All New Solar Panels for 2024 Renewable Energy, Can blow your mind!

As you know, the standard silicon photovoltaic solar cell is the black-and-copper solar panel that you can find on suburban rooftops and solar farms that were born and raised in America in 1950. Currently, 90 percent of the world’s solar panels are made from crystalline silicon, and the industry continues to grow at a rate of about 30 percent per year.

Now, what if we told you about a material that is lighter and simpler to manufacture at a lower cost. It's an inexpensive solution that can make an efficient cell. Photovoltaic cells thin enough to power a house are called ferroelectric crystal cells.

