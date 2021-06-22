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CORONAVIRUS: THE GREAT DECEPTION
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144 views • June 22, 2021
I published it on YouTube on May 22, 2020 and it is still pertinent. Now gene therapy ("vaccines") are being used to control the population.
Coronavirus, COVID-19, nanorobots, nanocomponents, nanoparticles, baking soda, sodium bicarbonate, treatment, prevention.
Coronavirus disease 2019: The harms of exaggerated information and non‐evidence‐based measures
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbkl3NFprdjRPdWw0Mm1tUnRZYXBUVl9JbjlBZ3xBQ3Jtc0tuUHdBeGZpVFBvV1ViMmJ6bm5mcXRUSkM1SjFYUl85TTZWUVR3RHJNektOdC1TT1BOVm1XbGlhXzNjRGs5eVR5Tk5CQ0JodFE3SE9ZeXYzb1VidzAzNkRHam5iU0pPUzF2b3FSa09xeWJEUTZ2cG9ocw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Fpmc%2Farticles%2FPMC7163529%2F%23eci13222-bib-0011
“non-significant protective effect” of masks
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487...
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbkl3NFprdjRPdWw0Mm1tUnRZYXBUVl9JbjlBZ3xBQ3Jtc0tuUHdBeGZpVFBvV1ViMmJ6bm5mcXRUSkM1SjFYUl85TTZWUVR3RHJNektOdC1TT1BOVm1XbGlhXzNjRGs5eVR5Tk5CQ0JodFE3SE9ZeXYzb1VidzAzNkRHam5iU0pPUzF2b3FSa09xeWJEUTZ2cG9ocw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Fpmc%2Farticles%2FPMC7163529%2F%23eci13222-bib-0011
Corona Masks – Infection Prevention …Or Submission-Signaling?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ_ak...
see chemtrail and Morgellons’s disease video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHM7G... to learn about malfunctioning nanorobots (LOOKING INSIDE THE POISONED CHEMTRAILS) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHM7GEjv02k&;list=PLF0010A6E177C23D5&t=0s
Coronavirus, COVID-19, nanorobots, nanocomponents, nanoparticles, baking soda, sodium bicarbonate, treatment, prevention.
Coronavirus disease 2019: The harms of exaggerated information and non‐evidence‐based measures
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbkl3NFprdjRPdWw0Mm1tUnRZYXBUVl9JbjlBZ3xBQ3Jtc0tuUHdBeGZpVFBvV1ViMmJ6bm5mcXRUSkM1SjFYUl85TTZWUVR3RHJNektOdC1TT1BOVm1XbGlhXzNjRGs5eVR5Tk5CQ0JodFE3SE9ZeXYzb1VidzAzNkRHam5iU0pPUzF2b3FSa09xeWJEUTZ2cG9ocw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Fpmc%2Farticles%2FPMC7163529%2F%23eci13222-bib-0011
“non-significant protective effect” of masks
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487...
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbkl3NFprdjRPdWw0Mm1tUnRZYXBUVl9JbjlBZ3xBQ3Jtc0tuUHdBeGZpVFBvV1ViMmJ6bm5mcXRUSkM1SjFYUl85TTZWUVR3RHJNektOdC1TT1BOVm1XbGlhXzNjRGs5eVR5Tk5CQ0JodFE3SE9ZeXYzb1VidzAzNkRHam5iU0pPUzF2b3FSa09xeWJEUTZ2cG9ocw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Fpmc%2Farticles%2FPMC7163529%2F%23eci13222-bib-0011
Corona Masks – Infection Prevention …Or Submission-Signaling?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ_ak...
see chemtrail and Morgellons’s disease video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHM7G... to learn about malfunctioning nanorobots (LOOKING INSIDE THE POISONED CHEMTRAILS) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHM7GEjv02k&;list=PLF0010A6E177C23D5&t=0s
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