Greece: Clashes erupt at Thessaloniki rally against draft law restricting protests

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Clashes erupted between protesters and riot police in Thessaloniki on Thursday, during a demonstration against the government's draft bill aimed at restricting protests.
The protesters were filmed hurling stones at riot police, who responded with tear gas.
The draft bill would reportedly allow authorities to restrict or ban protests if they assess it poses a threat to public safety. Moreover, the draft bill also proposes that in case of damage during the protests, the organisers would be held responsible.
Similar protests were held in other Greek cities, including the capital city, Athens.
Source : RT