Human rights are the fundamental standard of a society and the most fundamental standard of human progress and civilization
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p1qsu4c057d

2022.09.14 Human rights are the fundamental standard of a society and the most fundamental standard of human progress and civilization. Volcker's appointment as the new head of the UN Human Rights organization will focus on the CCP's genocide, which will surely hasten the CCP's demise.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

