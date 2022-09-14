https://gettr.com/post/p1qsu4c057d
2022.09.14 Human rights are the fundamental standard of a society and the most fundamental standard of human progress and civilization. Volcker's appointment as the new head of the UN Human Rights organization will focus on the CCP's genocide, which will surely hasten the CCP's demise.
