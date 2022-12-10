Mark of the Beast and The Seal of God | Mark Finley

The Mark of the Beast prophecy in Revelation 13 reveals the absolute fever pitch of Satan’s war against God. Ever since Jesus died on the cross, the enemy knows that he has been defeated, but he is determined to take down as many with him as possible. His first strategy is deception. When deception does not work, he resorts to force. He is behind a decree stating that anyone who refuses to worship the beast or receive his mark will suffer the consequences. Jesus warned that “the time is coming that whoever kills you will think that he offers God service” (John 16:2; see also Matthew 10:22 and 1 Peter 4:12). Persecution was common in papal Rome, especially during the dark ages. Like the persecutions in the past, the mark of the beast is designed to force all to conform to a certain set of beliefs and an approved system of worship. The prophecy says the persecution will involve economic sanctions; “no one may buy or sell” unless they have “the mark” (Revelation 13:17). Anyone who refuses to receive the mark will eventually be placed under a death decree (see Revelation 13:15). The devil is preparing even professed Christians, through compromise, to receive the mark of the beast. God has the truth available to you in His word. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents part 11 of a Bible study series called Three Cosmic Messages.This is also part 1 of a 2 part series on the Mark of the beast and the seal of God.

