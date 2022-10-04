Russia Ukraine Updates





September 30, 2022





this is a secret prison and torture chambers of the Ukrainian fascist mercenary battalion "Aidar" in the Donbass village of Polovinkino north of Lugansk.





The right-wing Ukrainian mercenaries had a "green light" for 8 years to kidnap, imprison and torture dissenting and dissident Donbass citizens.





How many people disappeared in this torture prison - will now be investigated in detail by the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1m0rwk-this-is-a-secret-prison-and-torture-chambers-of-the-ukrainian-fascist.html



