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Russia Ukraine Updates
September 30, 2022
this is a secret prison and torture chambers of the Ukrainian fascist mercenary battalion "Aidar" in the Donbass village of Polovinkino north of Lugansk.
The right-wing Ukrainian mercenaries had a "green light" for 8 years to kidnap, imprison and torture dissenting and dissident Donbass citizens.
How many people disappeared in this torture prison - will now be investigated in detail by the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1m0rwk-this-is-a-secret-prison-and-torture-chambers-of-the-ukrainian-fascist.html