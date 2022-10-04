Russia Ukraine Updates
September 30, 2022
this is a secret prison and torture chambers of the Ukrainian fascist mercenary battalion "Aidar" in the Donbass village of Polovinkino north of Lugansk.
The right-wing Ukrainian mercenaries had a "green light" for 8 years to kidnap, imprison and torture dissenting and dissident Donbass citizens.
How many people disappeared in this torture prison - will now be investigated in detail by the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1m0rwk-this-is-a-secret-prison-and-torture-chambers-of-the-ukrainian-fascist.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.