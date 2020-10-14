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WHO Says Covid-19 Asymptomatic Transmission Is ‘Very Rare’
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41 views • October 14, 2020
Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the World Health Organization’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, says transmission of the coronavirus by people who aren’t showing symptoms is "very rare.” She spoke Monday at a briefing in Geneva. (Excerpt)
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