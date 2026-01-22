Carney & Canada On NOTICE! Trump Dominates At World Economic Forum With Multi-Bombshell Speech

Greenland is "one the menu" and Canada and Prime Minister Carney have been put on notice by Donald Trump. His speech at DAVOS is generating both speculation and fear, even though he says he "will not use force" to get what he wants, which is GREENLAND.





Join Rick Walker on Maverick News for a full recap and analysis of today's riveting speech from U.S. President Donald Trump at WEF 2026.





A framework deal has been worked out with NATO on Greenland and acrtic security but the world remains on edge as details have not been released.





