Taco Gate (Nothing New Under The Sun) The More You Know!

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Jill Biden TOTALLY embarrasses herself by comparing Hispanic Americans to breakfast tacos BUT it's all an agenda which began a long time ago.
Original [MIRRORED] From https://www.bitchute.com/video/F3MzEus8NMfp/
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