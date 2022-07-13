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Taco Gate (Nothing New Under The Sun) The More You Know!
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88 views • July 13, 2022

Jill Biden TOTALLY embarrasses herself by comparing Hispanic Americans to breakfast tacos BUT it's all an agenda which began a long time ago.


Original [MIRRORED] From https://www.bitchute.com/video/F3MzEus8NMfp/


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ABOUT bump:


bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.


I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.


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