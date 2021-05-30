Young People Choosing To Lie Flat Means They Refusing To Be Forced to Prostrate & Be Kidnapped

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A popular video in China explains the real thought of young people who choose to lie flat. Lying flat doesn’t mean Chinese young people are irresponsible for their lives. On the contrary, they are striving for dignity in the weakest way and sending the strongest voice to the over-utilitarian society.