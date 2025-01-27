© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1806-south-korean-president-arrested-trump-may-invoke-the-alien-enemies-act/
I've done a brief rant & narrated these footnotes:
* South Korean President Indicted on Insurrection Charges Over Martial Law Order
https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/south-korean-president-indicted-on-insurrection-charges-over-martial-law-order-5799011?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=lead-story-0-title-0
* Yoon Indicted on Insurrection Charges Tied to Martial Law
https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2025/01/251_391134.html
* Republic of Korea (South) Constitution
https://www.korea.net/Government/Constitution-and-Government/Constitution
* The Alien Enemies Act of 1798: An Explainer of the Law Trump May Invoke
https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/the-alien-enemies-act-of-1798-an-explainer-of-the-law-trump-may-invoke-5796496
* Alien and Sedition Acts (1798)
https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/alien-and-sedition-acts
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#SouthKorea #Invasion #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance