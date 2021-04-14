UK Pirate Law Police too big for their boots. Still Image FBI agent no ID nearly crashed into my house unsafe fly reported CAA

14/4/21 FREEMASON, BARRY JARVIS EDMONDSON OVERHEAD TWICE DISTURBING MY PEACE, REMOTE LOCATION 5G AIR STALKING IN G-AZOE. SAME PERP NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY MOTHERS HOME WHEN I ARRIVED THERE MORE THAN A FEW TIMES. G-AVRK OVERHEAD AS I ARRIVE HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7500.G-AWOT OVERHEAD 30M ALT 5G AIR STALKING PROHIBITED AIRSPACE WHEN I STEP OFF BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7501.I HAVE MADE AT LEAST 300 UNSAFE FLY REPERTS FOR G-AWOT . THE PERP BUZZED HEADING SOUTH REGENT CENTRE SHORTLY AFTER I STEP OFF BUS , PERP GETS A TIP OFF I GOT IMAGE THROUGH TREES THEN ONE MINUTE LATER TERRORIST GAINS ALT HEADS NORTH BACK TO BASEPubic executions for Police who break the Law never mind life in Jail swift executions hung at dawn, these people are too dangerous to live among decent people. High treason is a capital offence . Police 'will' remove all Crown insignia, and will only get involved in criminal matters if there is a victim.The Crown is no more . Police adorning a foreign enemies Uniform which is another Capitol Offence. (In wartime an enemy wearing foreign the enemy's uniform can be killed on the spot no trial needed.)An act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689.( An act only applies to actors on stage )It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.This is the Cold WarThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlNPAS AR GANG STALERSMORE GANG STALKINGNORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDEDIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLASTCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponTERRORISM(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDENPAS AIR STALKING