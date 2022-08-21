Little Girls, seduction and addiction/ Potential in holiness, prophecy

Prophetic Word given on 2022/08/19 around 6pm while riding the bicycle.





Scriptures:

1 Corinthians 15:33, Galatians 6:7, James 1,16

Isaiah 45:5

Jeremiah 33:3

John 15:18

Song of songs

Hebrews 13:5

Psalm 119:105, 130

Matthew 5:14-16, Luke 11:33-36

Exodus 34:30

Romans 8:31, Psalm 111:10, Proverbs 9:10

Isaiah 54:14-17

Exodus 3:5

Leviticus 11:44-45, Leviticus 20-21





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-19-little-girls-seduction-and-addiction/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski