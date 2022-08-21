Little Girls, seduction and addiction/ Potential in holiness, prophecy

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Prophetic Word given on 2022/08/19 around 6pm while riding the bicycle.
Scriptures:
1 Corinthians 15:33, Galatians 6:7, James 1,16
Isaiah 45:5
Jeremiah 33:3
John 15:18
Song of songs
Hebrews 13:5
Psalm 119:105, 130
Matthew 5:14-16, Luke 11:33-36
Exodus 34:30
Romans 8:31, Psalm 111:10, Proverbs 9:10
Isaiah 54:14-17
Exodus 3:5
Leviticus 11:44-45, Leviticus 20-21
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-19-little-girls-seduction-and-addiction/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski