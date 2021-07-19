© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How pornography destroys your mind (Comment la pornographie détruit votre esprit)
Follow
0
Share
Report
201 views • July 19, 2021
« La pornographie est l'un des problèmes les plus importants, mais aussi les plus négligés, du monde moderne. Cette vidéo analyse l'histoire de la légalisation de la pornographie, l'industrie qui entoure et produit actuellement la pornographie, les effets de la pornographie sur le cerveau et le comportement humains, et ce qui peut être fait pour résoudre le problème de la pornographie au niveau individuel et sociétal. Voici comment la pornographie détruit votre esprit. Les termes "consommation de porno" et "masturbation au porno" sont synonymes dans le lexique moderne, et sont utilisés comme tels dans cette vidéo. »
Sources et accès aux références de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=pYaQuoO7IdE&feature=youtu.be • Pour les non-anglophones, YT permet de bénéficier d’un traducteur automatique.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/a/view/how-pornography-destroys-your-mind-5ff0f4eb01bd29f8dcbd6f40
==================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Sources et accès aux références de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=pYaQuoO7IdE&feature=youtu.be • Pour les non-anglophones, YT permet de bénéficier d’un traducteur automatique.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/a/view/how-pornography-destroys-your-mind-5ff0f4eb01bd29f8dcbd6f40
==================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.