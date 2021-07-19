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How pornography destroys your mind (Comment la pornographie détruit votre esprit)
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201 views • July 19, 2021
« La pornographie est l'un des problèmes les plus importants, mais aussi les plus négligés, du monde moderne. Cette vidéo analyse l'histoire de la légalisation de la pornographie, l'industrie qui entoure et produit actuellement la pornographie, les effets de la pornographie sur le cerveau et le comportement humains, et ce qui peut être fait pour résoudre le problème de la pornographie au niveau individuel et sociétal. Voici comment la pornographie détruit votre esprit. Les termes "consommation de porno" et "masturbation au porno" sont synonymes dans le lexique moderne, et sont utilisés comme tels dans cette vidéo. »

Sources et accès aux références de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=pYaQuoO7IdE&feature=youtu.be • Pour les non-anglophones, YT permet de bénéficier d’un traducteur automatique.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/a/view/how-pornography-destroys-your-mind-5ff0f4eb01bd29f8dcbd6f40

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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