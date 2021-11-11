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Brave New World and Superman Part VII - The Prometheaan 'Iron Man'
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27 views • November 11, 2021
This mash-up although categorised in the Brave New World genre, this also crosses over in the Artificial Intelligence arena concerning what i can 'Promethean Tranfusionism' - the merging, melding or fusing of 'Iron and clay' or metallic compounds injected or infused into the human vessel, forming part of what's termed The Fourth Industrial Revolution' and the SMART TRON Grid of Control and Surveillance.
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