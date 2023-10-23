Create New Account
Brian Ruhe Leading a Meditation Retreat with 30 People
Brian Ruhe
Video Jan. 23, 2015 at Westminster Abbey in Mission, BC at https://westminsterabbey.ca/ . I led a weekend Buddhist meditation retreat there with 30 people.

meditationbuddhismbrian ruhewestminster abbey

