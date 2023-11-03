Thousands Demonstrate in the vicinity of the Zionist Embassy in Amman, Against the Aggression and War Waged by the Occupation against the Gaza Strip

Thousands demonstrate in the vicinity of the zionist embassy in Amman (Jordan), against the aggression and war waged by the occupation against the Gaza Strip, their demand is to cancel the agreements with israel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.