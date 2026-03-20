Androgynous nephilim reptilian feminist heroes witch matriarchy hate human women so rape & eat them

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). The 5,000 year old Noah's Atlantis androgynous nephilim reptilian "feminist hero role-model liberators" "earth's hidden matriarchal rulers" hate the human women & their femininity with a murderous rage, so once the real Christian samurai warriors of Christ are raptured up to heaven and the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ so-called "evil patriarchy toxic masculinity protection" is gone from the earth, the feminists will rape (peg) & eat the human women and make the human women populace into surrogate mothers for the nephilim reptilian demon monsters offspring. Eve's fall brought them the first time to the earth, and the End Times “female witchcraft rebellion” of the 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers’ most wicked generation children will bring these androgynous nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “lesbian sisterhood coven witch” feminist heroes & feminist liberators & feminist mentors back to the earth again for the second time, in order to torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat 12 million human specie children every year and throw their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, which these millions of fake Christian “Church spiritual guardians of earth” are giving their human authority permission for by their condoning silence. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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