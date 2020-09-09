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THE ETHNIC ORIGINS OF COMMUNISM, BOLSHEVISM, AND THE 'RUSSIAN' REVOLUTION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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390 views • September 09, 2020
This is a more in-depth look at THE ETHNIC ORIGINS of Communism, Bolshevism and the ‘Russian’ Revolution. The most atrociously wicked and heinous acts of sadistic torture, bestial rape and vicious murder, which have been rightfully called the largest Jewish human ritual sacrifice in recorded history, wasn’t the blatant, unadulterated LIE of the ‘Jewish holocaust’ that they can’t shut their lying snouts about, but was, as a matter of INCONTESTABLE historical FACT the systemic and wholesale genocide of (according to conservative accounts) over 113,000,000 White Europeans (mostly of Russian, Ukrainian, German and Eastern European descent) for the most diabolical evil of Bolshevism and Communism, driven by vile hatred, rage, envy and jealousy, created, funded, executed and COVERED-UP, by the blood thirsty savage Khazar beasts and parasites known to the world at large as JEWRY.
In this post, I will prove and establish as a matter of fact, that Communism and Bolshevism not only committed the greatest genocide in recorded human history but that the two and their sister ideologies of Marxism, Leninism, and Stalinism all of which are essentially the same (varying only in the number of millions murdered in a Jewish ritual sacrifice to them), are JEWISH ideologies from beginning to end. A menace that threatens the entirety of humanity but especially the European White man, to this very day, more than ever before in history.
FBI Director, J Edgar Hoover, said “The MENACE OF COMMUNISM in this country will remain a menace until the American people make themselves aware of the techniques of Communism. No one who truly understands what it really is can be taken in by it. YET THE INDIVIDUAL IS HANDICAPPED BY COMING FACE TO FACE WITH A CONSPIRACY SO MONSTROUS HE CANNOT BELIEVE IT EXISTS. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”
THE FACT REMAINS THAT THE MORE RESEARCH A PERSON DOES, AND THE MORE AWAKE/CONSCIOUS THEY BECOME, THE MORE THEY REALIZE THE ASHKENAZI JEWS, KHAZARIAN MAFIA, ZIONISTS, JEWS, JESUITS, AND THE CABAL ARE THE SOURCE OF MOST WORLD PROBLEMS! These are the same people pushing forth the lies about the Jewish Holohoax, the Illuminati's New World Order agenda, UN Agenda 21, and UN Agenda 2030. Time to realize the word Anti-Semitism is nothing more than a term to try to get the spotlight off of the Truth that the above listed groups are the most evil anti-GOYIM and anti-GENTILES organizations and groups on earth. TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Rise Up Goyim on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/riseupgoyim/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
In this post, I will prove and establish as a matter of fact, that Communism and Bolshevism not only committed the greatest genocide in recorded human history but that the two and their sister ideologies of Marxism, Leninism, and Stalinism all of which are essentially the same (varying only in the number of millions murdered in a Jewish ritual sacrifice to them), are JEWISH ideologies from beginning to end. A menace that threatens the entirety of humanity but especially the European White man, to this very day, more than ever before in history.
FBI Director, J Edgar Hoover, said “The MENACE OF COMMUNISM in this country will remain a menace until the American people make themselves aware of the techniques of Communism. No one who truly understands what it really is can be taken in by it. YET THE INDIVIDUAL IS HANDICAPPED BY COMING FACE TO FACE WITH A CONSPIRACY SO MONSTROUS HE CANNOT BELIEVE IT EXISTS. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”
THE FACT REMAINS THAT THE MORE RESEARCH A PERSON DOES, AND THE MORE AWAKE/CONSCIOUS THEY BECOME, THE MORE THEY REALIZE THE ASHKENAZI JEWS, KHAZARIAN MAFIA, ZIONISTS, JEWS, JESUITS, AND THE CABAL ARE THE SOURCE OF MOST WORLD PROBLEMS! These are the same people pushing forth the lies about the Jewish Holohoax, the Illuminati's New World Order agenda, UN Agenda 21, and UN Agenda 2030. Time to realize the word Anti-Semitism is nothing more than a term to try to get the spotlight off of the Truth that the above listed groups are the most evil anti-GOYIM and anti-GENTILES organizations and groups on earth. TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Rise Up Goyim on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/riseupgoyim/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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