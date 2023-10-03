Watchers / Beast Pics Pushing Graphene Oxide (Complete Version) )

0:15 Introduction
1:23 'Shot Guns' Explanation
2:45 Graphene Oxide Explanations
4:19 'Sky Works' of the Watchers
5:20 Graphene Oxide Images of the Watchers
7:07 Crispr Tech: Axes, Razors, Handsaws
7:41 ED ~ Erectile Dysfunction Images
9:24 FSD ~ Female Sexual Dysfunction Images
10:25 Vaccine vial drop with microscopic images
10:57 Beast of Graphene Oxide Examples
