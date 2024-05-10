Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 SHOCKING VIDEO OF THE TOP US ECONOMIC ADVISOR ₪ REVEALS THE TRUTH 🚨
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
522 Subscribers
110 views
Published Yesterday

"I CAN'T TALK ABOUT IT" 🤐


Huh 🤔


ISN'T THAT THE ENTIRE MANTRA OF DEI - THEY WANT TO HAVE 'CONVERSATIONS'?!?


Sounds to VfB exactly where the conversation should ensue


Content:

▪️Substack - https://lenapetrova.substack.com/

▪️Lena Petrova:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova


▪️Lena Petrova, CPA - Business/ Tax/ Finance:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrovaCPA

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrovaCPA


?Connect:

▪️Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/

▪️X: https://twitter.com/_lenapetrova

▪️Telegram: https://t.me/reallenapetrova


✅ Support:

▪️PayPal: https://paypal.me/LenaPetrovaChannel

▪️Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/lenapetrova

▪️Shop: https://lenapetrovacpa.myspreadshop.com/


? Promos & Recommendations:

▪️ExpressVPN - Protect your internet privacy & get 3 months FREE: https://www.expressvpn.com/lena

▪️IncFile - Register your business & Receive 1 year of FREE registered agent service: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1739443&u=2891491&m=53954&urllink=&afftrack=

▪️Starting a business? You need a virtual address with IncFile: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=2317452&u=2891491&m=53954&urllink=&afftrack=

▪️Gusto - Get $100 by signing up for THE BEST payroll provider: https://gusto.com/r/olena157

▪️Novo Free Business Banking - novo.pxf.io/rnWWJQ

▪️Melio - Small business vendor/ expense payment automation: https://melio.grsm.io/lenapetrova


Disclamer:

The information provided on this channel should not be construed or relied on as professional advice for any specific fact or circumstance. This channel and its content are designed for entertainment and information purposes only. The content available is created to provide a general overview of a topic and is not a substitute for professional services. Always seek the advice of a finance or a legal professional that would take into account your specific circumstances. Opinions expressed are solely my own. Only publicly available information has been used.

Keywords
federal reservemonetary policyinversionconversationsmulti pronged attackdeii cannot talk about that

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket