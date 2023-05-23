Create New Account
Severed Conscience Part 2- History Of Manipulation
Published Yesterday

In part 2 of our documentary series, we discuss the societies which have succumbed to collectivist authoritarian control. The  Salem Witch Trials, the Soviet Union and our own society during the COVID Pandemic all displayed eerie correlations. The difference in our case is Severed Conscience, a state of mind induced by social media, AI and trauma.

To purchase our documentary series visit https://severedconscience.com

