EVIL: European soccer body punishes Christians & embraces the devil

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Credits to Press For Truth (Dan Dicks)
The Union of European Football Association punishes a soccer team for allowing an Orthodox “saint” to be illustrated but not the devil’s depiction at a separate soccer game.
What is good is now evil and what is evil is now considered as good (Isaiah 5:20).