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Who Runs the World - Blackrock & Vanguard
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55 views • December 30, 2021
MONOPOLY : AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET
This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world.
The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on some situations in the Netherlands.
We believe that people around the world will recognize these situations.
This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world.
The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on some situations in the Netherlands.
We believe that people around the world will recognize these situations.
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