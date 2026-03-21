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🔥The situation in Dimona after the Iranian strike.
another video was silent, couldn't post.
🔥Israeli media outlets: "Channel 12":
The targeting of Dimona is an Iranian attempt to impose a deterrence equation, and discussions are taking place within the security and military establishment in coordination with the American side about scenarios for ending the war.
More:
Typing this again. Israeli ambulance service: The number of injured people following the fall of an Iranian missile in Dimona has risen to 51.
Israeli media: a number of injuries in Arad after rocket landed. (uploading video, we'll see) (nope, silent and only 4 seconds, but it was a big one)