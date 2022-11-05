WE ARE FORCED TO CHOOSE BETWEEN THE LESSER OF 2 EVILS

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
Nov 4, 2022
When you are forced to choose between the lesser of 2 evils, you are still choosing evil. I am un inspired during this midterm election cycle with the hand picked establishment candidates being forced upon us. The establishment destroyed America First candidates in primary races across the Country so they could continue “business as usual”. I am doubtful that anything will change.
