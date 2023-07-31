Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Conjuring Yahweh: Ezekiel, Sorcery & Psychedelics
channel image
First Bible Network
62 Subscribers
19 views
Published Monday

What actually inspired Torah prophecies that were later stapled onto the Christian bible - what was the source of these visions that these Yahweh prophets were having? The answer may be surprising and leave you very concerned.

Pre-Nicene Perspective Videos

https://www.youtube.com/@firstbiblenetwork

The Very First Bible

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

Pre-Nicene Twitter

https://twitter.com/PreNicene_TV

Featured Artist: Eugenia Loli
https://cargocollective.com/eugenialoli

Notes:

https://zoboko.com/book/no9dvwyv/dmt-and-the-soul-of-prophecy-a-new-science-of-spiritual-revelation-in-the-hebrew-bible

https://archive.ph/VB5Cu NYT

https://archive.org/details/dmt-entity-encounters

https://www.academia.edu/42890296/Psychedelics_and_the_Ancient_Near_East

https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/01/19132720/psychedelics-and-judaism-a-history-of-jewish-mysticism

Produced By:

Pre-Nicene Christian Television

Keywords
prophecydmtezekielpsychedelicsprenicene

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket