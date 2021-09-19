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The covid-19 FRAUD: The entire industry of viral infectious disease is based on complete FICTION
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364 views • September 19, 2021
The PCR tests are a fraud and meaningless for diagnosis of a Sars-Cov-2 infection, in fact, they are designed for deceit.
Q: How do you design a test to identify something that has not been isolated?
A: You can't, you first must fully identify what you are looking for.
Q: How do you design a test to identify spike proteins or antibodies allegedly created by something that has not been isolated?
A: You can't, you must first identify the agent that creates the spike proteins or antibodies and than demonstrate the process to create them by (1) isolating the agent, (2) introducing the agent to a body, and (3) witnessing the body producing spike proteins or antibodies.
> The Sars-Cov-2 virus has not been isolated and therefore, there is no valid vaccine, in fact, No virus has ever been isolated even though scientists can isolate objects of that size - e.g. exosomes.
These are facts. Do your own research.
I don't think ANY alleged virus has ever been sterilized and isolated, without contaminating the sample to death with the chemicals used in sanitizing it. The process voids the results - check this pdf: https://davidicke.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Paper-Virus-Lanka-002.pdf
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/a6149c85-923e-4ecb-8f77-b6c1d9e05f1c
Q: How do you design a test to identify something that has not been isolated?
A: You can't, you first must fully identify what you are looking for.
Q: How do you design a test to identify spike proteins or antibodies allegedly created by something that has not been isolated?
A: You can't, you must first identify the agent that creates the spike proteins or antibodies and than demonstrate the process to create them by (1) isolating the agent, (2) introducing the agent to a body, and (3) witnessing the body producing spike proteins or antibodies.
> The Sars-Cov-2 virus has not been isolated and therefore, there is no valid vaccine, in fact, No virus has ever been isolated even though scientists can isolate objects of that size - e.g. exosomes.
These are facts. Do your own research.
I don't think ANY alleged virus has ever been sterilized and isolated, without contaminating the sample to death with the chemicals used in sanitizing it. The process voids the results - check this pdf: https://davidicke.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Paper-Virus-Lanka-002.pdf
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/a6149c85-923e-4ecb-8f77-b6c1d9e05f1c
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