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Federal Legal Case Filed to Protect Our Children During COVID-19
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3546 views • May 30, 2021
Attorney Tom Renz describes his extraordinary, Earth-shaking, history-making legal case against federal government’s outrageous imposition on medical practice in America. I guarantee you that you will hear new information and new ideas, and that you will admire this man’s work and feel gratitude toward him and all the many people who are working with him. This is a must watch to know how we are fighting back!
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