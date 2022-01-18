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A HABIT IS A MATCHING HABIT
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2 views • January 18, 2022
Most everyone is programmed by habits, these habits become the basis of what you are living, they then perpetuate to form a habit, these habits form a belief and then you believe in the belief because you make them true, by your habit of thoughts.
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