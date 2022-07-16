An interesting observation about the Lord God's curse to the serpent.

Talking Fire: The "serpent". 7-13-22

The curse to the serpent or devil in Genesis chapter 3 verse 14 goes as such, "'The Lord God said to the serpent, "because you have done this, cursed are you above all cattle, and above all wild animals; upon your belly you shall go, and dust you shall eat all the days of your life. I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel.'"

To be honest I don't feel I have a strong grasp of these verses, though, they sound like an accurate description of the battles of good and evil the world and individuals experience every day. What I do find very telling and interesting is that the Lord God chose a serpent to represent the devil. The great Bible teacher Les Feldick pointed out from the Bible that the Church of Jesus Christ is the same as a human body. You have the head, which is of course Jesus Christ sitting on the right hand of God the Father in heaven, and the many different members, which are the many different believers in the earth. Now, what is a serpent? At least in appearance it is only one member, one head, and one member. Have a great day.