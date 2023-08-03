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Anthrax & Covid Vaccines: Time for The Reckoning. with Ret. Colonel Tom Rempfer
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148 views • August 03, 2023

White Coat Summit III in Washington DC :

The EUA: Anthrax & Covid Vaccines by Colonel Tom Rempfer

Prolonged lockdowns, deadly hospital protocols, censorship of doctors, fraudulent “studies” and dangerous defamation of safe, effective medications, and an unprecedented, worldwide experimental injection campaign...

The cost has been catastrophic.


Now, allegations and evidence will be presented to the public. Due process will be upheld; and so will the law. Retribution will be demanded—and justice must be served.


It is time for The Reckoning.


Disclaimer: photo does not imply endorsement by the DOD

Keywords
population controlbioweaponcovidplandemicpandemic hoaxexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuriesanthrax vaccineret colonel tom rempfer
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