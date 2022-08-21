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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Securing The Throne Of A King.
Proverbs 20:28 (NIV).
28 Love and faithfulness keep a king safe;
through love his throne is made secure.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The love from a leader insures his position.
His allegiance insures his life and his success.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bddf6mem
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