Biden Admin Redefines "Recession", Trump Warns of Depression- Top News 7/29/2022

With food prices higher than ever before, pain at the pump is becoming debilitating for some, and inflation skyrocketing out of control- the Biden Administration has come up with a wonder solution: just change the definition of the recession we are currently in. Meanwhile, President Trump warns that if we don't get things under control, and fast, it's not just a recession we're looking at, it's a depression- and he's right. Join us for that and this week's headline news stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/biden-admin-redefines-recession/

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