© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why The Current Moment Is An Opportunity
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • April 05, 2021
n this powerful presentation, Kelly Brogan, M.D. breaks down the tactics of psychological manipulation used by the modern-day actors of 'authority' and how we, as powerful sovereign men and women, can prevail over these schemes and live fruitful, happy lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.