Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s gal pal of many years, was arrested this morning around 8:30 am, and charged in a six-count indictment with grooming young girls for sex.

Maxwell, a British socialite, aged 58, is the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell.

According to court papers, participated in:

“the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein” as early as 1994.

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Maxwell was charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Her arrest comes almost a year after Epstein was busted on federal sex trafficking charges on July 6, 2019. Epstein reportedly committed suicide a day after 2,000 court documents were unsealed in a related civil case, which revealed details of his alleged sex ring. The Still Report, however uncovered convincing evidence that Epstein was murdered in this jail cell, after conspirators turned off the security cameras in that area.

Maxwell went into hiding after the convicted pedophile’s death. She has been moving around the U.S. to keep her location secret. The good part of the FBI finally caught up to her and arrested in a house in the woods close to Bradford, New Hampshire, that she bought under an LLC in December.

Prosecutors said their investigation into Maxwell and Epstein is ongoing — leaving open the possibility that more charges are coming.

Maxwell is expected to appear in a federal court in New Hampshire via video link this afternoon. Prosecutors have filed a memo asking that she be held without bail, noting her wealth, lack of ties to the US and three passports.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.