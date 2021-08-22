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UnmuteUs is controlled opposition
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52 views • August 22, 2021
UnmuteUs is controlled opposition. Het bewijs‼️
Waarom? Omdat ze hiermee de testmaatschappij tot een realiteit willen verheffen. Kijk maar wat er in Frankrijk nu gebeurd. Zonder prikje, geen supermarkt toegang meer.
UnmuteUs is niet strijden voor je vrijheid, maar verplicht getest te worden op ieder feestje dankzij testen voor toegang.
Waarom? Omdat ze hiermee de testmaatschappij tot een realiteit willen verheffen. Kijk maar wat er in Frankrijk nu gebeurd. Zonder prikje, geen supermarkt toegang meer.
UnmuteUs is niet strijden voor je vrijheid, maar verplicht getest te worden op ieder feestje dankzij testen voor toegang.
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